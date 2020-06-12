Galway City Council to pedestrianise Cross Street from next week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has confirmed that it will pedestrianise Cross Street during peak hours from next week.

The local authority will close the busy route to vehicles from 9am, until the late evening, as part of new Covid-19 health and safety enhancements.

The decision was ratified this week, after a consultation period that saw the City Mobility Team receive almost 1000 public submissions.

It’s understood the pedestrianisation of Cross Street is just one of a number of measures that will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Other changes will include the creation of additional footpath space along Forster St and Eglington St – with bollards erected along the road at both locations.

The footpaths along these routes are deemed to be too narrow by the local authority, to facilitate social distancing, because they are less than 1.8 metres wide.

Senior Engineer at Galway City Council Uinsinn Finn told Galway Talks that creating additional pedestrianised streets is being considered.

Meanwhile Fianna Fail City Councillor Mike Crowe argues that while some people may be unhappy with the changes, they will benefit the city as a whole