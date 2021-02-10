Galway City Council to make submission to Defence Forces Commission

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is to make a submission to the Defence Forces Commission on the future of the service.

It was agreed at this week’s council meeting that the Local Authority would offer its contribution by the March 5th deadline following a proposal by Labour Councillor Niall McNelis.

The commission will examine a range of issues, including the structure of the organisation as well as locations for various services nationwide.

Councillor McNelis argues the Defence Forces has a long history in Galway and there is great potential for an expansion of its presence in the city.

He says one example is the potential for GMIT and NUI Galway to be more involved through education and apprenticeships.

Councillor McNelis also believes the Galway Port development plan could see new berths offered for naval vessels...