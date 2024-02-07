Galway Bay FM

7 February 2024

Galway City Council to hold public information event on cow biodiversity project

Galway City Council is to hold a public information event today on a new biodiversity pilot project focusing on cows.

‘Buaile Bo Ballyloughnane’ will see a herd of Irish Dexter cows graze at Ballyloughane Beach over the next few months.

The cows will be supervised by local farmer and presenter of Galway Bay FM’s Country Life Show Keith Fahy.

The event will aim to sign up classes in local schools and community groups to become ambassadors for the programme and to share information about the Dexter breeds link to biodiversity.

The information event takes place from half five to half seven at the Connacht Hotel.

 

