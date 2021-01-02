Galway City Council to close several public amenities over coming days

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway City Council has confirmed that they are planning to close-off several popular public spaces in and around the city following a request from Gardaí.

The measures, announced yesterday evening, have been introduced to curb rising Covid 19 figures and will see the diving tower in Blackrock along with all parking along the Salthill Promenade and vehicle access to Silverstrand Beach in Barna prohibited.

Several outdoor sporting facilities across the city will also be closed with outdoor tennis courts, all weather football pitches and community centres ordered to shut.

St Nicholas’ Market will be restricted to food-only stalls.

Several outdoor amenities were already closed off as a result of the country’s recent return to Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions and some are already in effect with others are due to come into effect in the coming days.

However, the Council have said that beaches, parks and woodlands will remain open to the public.