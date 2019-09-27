Galway City Council to cease use of Glyphosate

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is to look at alternative ways of treating Japanese Knotweed and other broadleaf plants and grasses in the city.

The council has agreed to commit to cease the use of the broad spectrum herbicide and crop dessicant Glyphosate in the city.

The active ingredient in Roundup used by farmers, Glyphosate and its use is already banned in in public green spaces in France and will be banned in Austria in January 2020.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer concluded in 2015 that Glyphosate is probably carcinogenic to humans.

Councillor Colette Connolly says Galway should now move to ban the use of the herbicide in the city