Galway City Council summarises key points of major government investment in Galway

WELCOME FOR SIGNIFICANT FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT FOR GALWAY CITY COUNCIL REVITALISATION PROJECTS

The funding of €53.24 Million announced today for Galway City Council has received a broad welcome across the city and the West.

The Urban Regeneration & Development Fund announcement on Friday morning totals €53.24 million and is in addition to €6.31 million previously approved under URDF ‘Call 1’ projects. The Projects submitted by Galway City Council come under the headings of Transport Infrastructure, Public Realm Projects and Innovation:

This is very good news for the city and a credit to the hard work of all in Galway City Council, Elected Members and staff alike , in putting forward such an inspiring and transformative list of projects which are approved today. It really does place Galway City as the driver and focal point for economic, social, cultural and innovation development for the West.

The URDF applications were submitted by Galway City Council last May following extensive and intensive work on them by many people during Q1 of 2020 and the first Covid-19 lockdown of 2020. The input to the workshops we held with external stakeholders was vital to the strength of the final submissions that were made. The contributions from many last summer in preparing for our presentation to the independent Project Board that adjudicated on our applications was also essential to our positive result.

Cllr. Mike Cubbard, Mayor of the City of Galway said, “I am delighted as Mayor of the City to welcome the funding of these ambitious projects. They will transform our medieval city into a modern centre of innovation and sustainability. We must now knuckle down to deliver for the city and its people.”

Brendan McGrath, Chief Executive of Galway City Council in welcoming the announcement said, “I am very grateful to the fantastic team of people who collaborated and worked in such a committed way on these projects. I am very proud of what has been and will be achieved for Galway. This is a fantastic outcome for Galway City Council and the City and these schemes will be truly transformative for this City and the Region.”

Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien, T.D. earlier said, “Galway’s projects will result in more sustainable transport and compact growth in the city and will provide new opportunities for residential and employment growth. These projects will also help the city transition to a low-carbon future. The projects for the city’s Innovation and Creativity District and for Oranmore will enable future development and opportunities in these areas.”

Project delivery will be agreed between Galway City Council and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and will be rolled-out over the coming years up to 2026.

Additional information:

Galway City Council projects

Galway City Council Transport Connectivity Project – €40.30 million

The Galway City Council Transport Connectivity project focuses on connectivity, permeability, facilitating compact growth and creating multi-modal connections that will support an employment-based population while factoring in the population’s future climate adaptation needs. The project encompasses four transport-based sub-projects that will act as a catalyst for sustainable, compact growth in Galway City and County. These are:

Ceannt Quarter Regeneration – Brownfield regeneration scheme comprising of redevelopment of Ceannt Station. It will result in an integrated transport hub in the heart of Galway City Centre.

A ‘transport requirement study’ on the north lands. This will inform a strategy for future transport development needs.

Galway City Cycle Network – a sustainable transport project to deliver a safe, cohesive city cycle network. It will include pedestrian facilities as part of the Galway Transport Strategy, building on work initiated in the ‘Call 1’ project.

Ardaun Access Phase 2 – This will deliver new access routes for the new suburb of Ardaun through construction, redevelopment and linkage of roads. This follows on from a component of the ‘Call 1’ ‘Ardaun Upgrade of Martin Roundabout Parade Quarter’ project.

Clifden Railway Cycle and Pedestrian Bridge – the provision of a pedestrian and cycling crossing on the old Clifden Railway Line abutments in the River Corrib.

Galway Public Spaces and Streets Project – €8.64 million

This project will provide new and improved public spaces in Galway City Centre. It focuses on five key locations that are identified in the Galway City Public Realm Strategy 2019.

The works involved will support good place-making and long-term compact growth. They will also facilitate greater residential and employment growth within the city footprint. In addition, they will contribute to wider regeneration and support the planned transition to a low-carbon and climate resilient city through measures to reduce car use, enhance biodiversity, provide sustainable drainage and flood mitigation. The works at the five key locations are:

Woodquay Regeneration Project – public realm works providing an opportunity for the creation of a new civic space, improved walkability of the city centre and linkages to the main shopping streets and public transport hubs. The project will provide good pedestrian links to the proposed Clifden Railway Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge, linking to NUI Galway (part of the Transport Connectivity ‘Call 2’ project).

– public realm works providing an opportunity for the creation of a new civic space, improved walkability of the city centre and linkages to the main shopping streets and public transport hubs. The project will provide good pedestrian links to the proposed Clifden Railway Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge, linking to NUI Galway (part of the Transport Connectivity ‘Call 2’ project). Fishmarket Rejuvenation Project – public realm works to include flood defence measures, enhanced pedestrian access across the city centre, social, civic and scenic multi-use spaces along the River Corrib, linking to the proposed Greenway Network.

– public realm works to include flood defence measures, enhanced pedestrian access across the city centre, social, civic and scenic multi-use spaces along the River Corrib, linking to the proposed Greenway Network. Cathedral Plaza Project – works will consist of reallocation of road space for bus priority and walking and cycling; the creation of a new waterfront space along the River Corrib, linking to the adjacent (proposed) Greenway Network and Riverside Walkway.

– works will consist of reallocation of road space for bus priority and walking and cycling; the creation of a new waterfront space along the River Corrib, linking to the adjacent (proposed) Greenway Network and Riverside Walkway. Eyre Square (North) Project – these traffic management works will rationalise and restrict vehicular movements, integrating with the Cross City Link bus priority measures. This will facilitate more space for pedestrians and accommodate both bicycle parking and bike rental stations.

– these traffic management works will rationalise and restrict vehicular movements, integrating with the Cross City Link bus priority measures. This will facilitate more space for pedestrians and accommodate both bicycle parking and bike rental stations. City Centre Streets Project – this project will involve expansion of the city centre pedestrian zone; integration with the Cross City Link; and delivery of a priority bus corridor with improved walking and cycle measures through the city centre.

Galway Innovation and Creativity District – €4.3 million

This project will involve master planning for the development of:

a riverside campus that will regenerate this part of Galway and strengthen the linkages between business, research and a living city

performance space to enrich the artistic life of the city and unleash the creativity of cultural engagement

enhanced public realm

affordable and sustainable on-campus accommodation for students and researchers

expansion of the Galway to Connemara Greenway through the city and the university campus, to Moycullen, Oughterard and on to Clifden.

URDF funding for Galway City Council to date:

The €53.24 million in approved funding is in addition to €6.31 million in approved URDF funding for five ‘Call 1’ projects: ‘Ardaun Upgrade of Martin Roundabout Parade Quarter’; ‘Sandy Road Liosbán’; ‘Cycling & Walking’; ‘Nuns Island Masterplanning’; and ‘Regeneration of Galway Inner Harbour’.

Total URDF funding approved to date: €59.55 million