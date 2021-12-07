Galway City Council says it remains concerned about Storm Barra’s potential impact this evening

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

A senior engineer with Galway City Council says the local authority remains concerned about the potential impact of Storm Barra later today.

Galway is one of a number of counties where a status orange weather warning is in place.

Fears of potential flooding in parts of Galway city saw the local authority on standby from early morning.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Senior Engineer with Galway City Council Uinseann Finn says while it looks like the city may have escaped the worst of the storm this morning, there are still concerns as the storm progresses during high tide this evening.