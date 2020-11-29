Galway City Council Recycling Civic Amenity Center To Reopen On Tuesday

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway City Councillor Cllr. Terry O’ Flaherty has issued a statement reminding all of those who wish to avail of the Galway City Council Recycling Civic Amenity Centre in the Liosban Industrial Estate that the centre will reopen from tomorrow morning.

The initial opening hours of the facility are from 10.00am to 3.30pm Monday to Thursday, 10.00am to 3pm on Friday and 8.15am to 12.30pm on Saturday.

Additional signage has been installed to emphasise the one way system and social distancing measures have been put in place to address COVID 19 regulations.

Customers are advised that this is a self service facility open to residents of Galway City and no commercial use is permitted.

Customers have also been advised to pre-sort all items to reduce the time spent at the facility and to refer to Galway City Council website for a list of items that are accepted and the conditions of use.