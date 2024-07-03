Galway City Council preparing upgrades plan for St Nicholas Market

Galway City Council is in the initial stages of preparing a plan for significant upgrades to St.Nicholas Market.

The plan would include a blueprint to redevelop Lombard Street, Churchyard Lane and Church Street where the market is held.

Traders have also voiced what they would want to see for an improved market such as new street surfacing and improved electricial connections for street equipment.

Our reporter Caoimhe Killeen has been speaking to Cáit Curran, a trader at St. Nicolas Market about these priorities: