Galway City Council launches roadmap for reopening of society and business

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has launched a roadmap for the re-opening of society and business.

It contains details on how key public services in the city will be re-opened over the five phases established by the Government’s national roadmap.

From Monday, many road and transport services will resume – including the Kirwan Roundabout upgrade, resurfacing of the N6 near Ballybrit, resurfacing works on the Headford Road, junction safety improvements, and bus shelter upgrade works.

The oral hearing on the N6 Galway City Ring Road Project will not resume until at least Phase 3 at the end of June, subject to notice from An Bord Pleanala.

Public parks will continue to have restrictions in place from Monday due to grass cutting, but will reopen fully to the public during the second phase on June 8th.

Beaches will be fully open to the public from next week – though the diving tower at Blackrock will remain closed until phase 3 on June 29th, as will the public toilets.

The carpark at Silver Strand will open on Monday, while carparks at other beaches will remain closed until at least June 8th, when they are earmarked to reopen subject to Garda advice.

Meanwhile the Prom in Salthill will be fully reopened from Monday, as long as social distancing guidelines are respected.

Cemeteries will also operate restricted visiting hours from Monday, but will remain closed during funerals with restrictions on numbers attending until phase 5 of the roadmap in August.

Community Centres and clubs are to remain closed until Phase 5, while playgrounds will not re-open until phase 3 at the end of June.

Sporting facilities such as playing courts and all-weather pitches will be opened on a very limited and phased basis from Monday – though events will generally not be permitted until phase 2 and phase 3 in most cases.

Many services that were previously closed – such as landfill management, illegal dumping enforcement, planning inspections, and dog pounds – are to become operational from Monday though many will operate with restrictions until August.

Meanwhile, grass cutting at parks, housing estates and pitches should resume normal operation in the first week of June.

Public counter services at City Hall are also set to recommence on May 25th subject to public safety protocols.

Full details on the roadmap for reopening society and business can be found on the Galway City Council website at GalwayCity.ie.