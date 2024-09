Galway city council launches digital ‘What’s On Guide’ to boost night-time economy

The pilot initiative is in partnership with the This is Galway website

It will serve as a central hub for all events and activities happening in Galway City after 6pm

Businesses and event organisers in the city are invited to add their events, free of charge, to the guide