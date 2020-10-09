Galway City Council launch public consultation over new Dublin Road BusConnect scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway City Council has opened public consultation on the proposed BusConnects Corridor on the Dublin road.

The proposed development would see the construction of a 4 kilometer corridor accommodating buses, motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

The corridor would run from Martin Roundabout at GMIT into the Moneenageisha Junction, and would serve as the main route for bus services to Renmore, Merlin Park, Doughiska, Parkmore and Oranmore, as well as all regional bus services from Galway City.

The development aims to improve journey times for motorists, provide cycling facilities along the road and improve pedestrian infrastructure.

Galway City Council have launched a virtual information room to allow members of the public, landowners and other stakeholders to access project plans, documentation and maps.

The project is part of the Galway Transport Strategy and the wider Galway Bus Connects programme designed to make public transport in the city more accessible.

The public can access the information and share their views on www.bcg dublin road.ie

