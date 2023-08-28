Galway City Council in top 3 authorities for electrification of vehicle fleet

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new survey has revealed that Galway City Council is in the top 3 local authorities for the electrification of its vehicle fleet.

22 percent of Galway City Council’s fleet are electric vehicles.

The survey was carried out by private company Geotab, with 21 local authorities responding.

The Government has directed local authorities to lead by example in adopting environmentally and climate-safe practises.

However, there are at least three councils which have added no EVs to their fleet – Longford, Carlow and Limerick.

Fingal County Council has made the most progress when it comes to electrifying its fleet, with a 36 percent switch rate.

And Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council was in second-place with 22 percent of its vehicles now electric.

While Galway County Council was one of ten local authorities which did not respond to the survey.