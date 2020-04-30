Galway City Council Green party seat nomination process underway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The two week nomination period to fill the Green Party City Council seat, left vacant by newly elected Senator Pauline O’Reilly, has kicked-off today.

Green Party members in city west ward will be given a fortnight to put their names forward for consideration.

An online selection convention is expected to take place towards the end of May, due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

Following on from this, members will have the opportunity to submit their votes by post.

Senator O’Reilly said its vital that all members get the chance to participate despite ongoing restrictions.

Meanwhile, no progress has been made in filling the Fianna Fáil City Council seat, left vacant by newly elected Senator Ollie Crowe.

A spokesperson for the party says a meeting must be held by the Fianna Fáil group before progress is made – which cannot happen due to social distancing restrictions.

