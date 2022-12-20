Galway City Council experiencing recruitment difficulties

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is experiencing recruitment difficulties

The authority’s efforts to fill vacancies were outlined in a document presented to councillors this week

How do you find a person to fill a position as a Permanent Assistant Engineer in this day and age?

The answers are available from the Galway City Council.

A presentation to members at last evening’s meeting showed an account of efforts to find such a person over a 12-month period in 2020 and 2021.

Nineteen attempts were made. While there were some temporary appointments the position has remained largely vacant.

The report went on to quote recruiting expert Robert Mac Giolla Phádraig who was quoted as saying that “Worker shortages are the single biggest challenge to the Irish economy” and that the power has shifted to job seekers and employees.

The City Council report pointed out that the traces of the economic recession which began in 2008 continues to leave its mark on Galway City Council; a large number of long time staff left and holding new staff has become a significant problem.

The Council recruited 282 new staff in the 3 year period between 2018 and 2021 but 148 staff left in the same period.