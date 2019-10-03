Galway city council deploy over 20,000 sandbags ahead of Storm Lorenzo

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The city council has deployed over 20,000 sandbags to homes and businesses in and around the city.

The defence forces, working with the local authority filled 10 thousand sandbags while members of the public and local businesses have been collecting and filling more at three city locations.

Sandbag filling facilities for the city are available at Claddagh Hall, the entrance to Mutton Island Treatment Centre and The former Tourist Office adjacent to the Aquarium in Salthill.

In the county, Sandbags are available for collection at the Square in Kinvara, the council depot in Clarinbridge and in the Connemara area by contacting 091 509095.

Galway City Council will enact road closures in Salthill, the Seapoint Promenade from Grattan Road to Blackrock and the Rosshill Road in the Roscam area from 5.00pm this evening for the duration of the warning until 3am tomorrow.