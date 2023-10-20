Galway Bay FM

20 October 2023

Galway City Council decrease their grant support for city sports clubs

Galway City Council have allocated just under 135 thousand euro across 50 different sports clubs throughout the city

However it represents a drop of 5 thousand euro on last year’s allocation

The funding allocations were administered by the Galway Sports Partnerships on behalf of the City Council and range from €500 to €3,500 per club.

Various sports clubs availing of the grant fund include rugby, volleyball, water polo, soccer, athletics, judo, kayak , tennis, badminton, hockey, GAA, basketball and rowing clubs along with scout groups.

The funding goes towards the costs of equipment, coaching, travel as well as up-skilling volunteers.

 

 

 

