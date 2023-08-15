Galway City Council begins process of reassessing housing list applicants

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is beginning the process of reassessing certain applicants on the housing waiting list.

The Housing Department has instructed the city council to carry out a Housing Needs Assessment for 2023.

Galway City Council will be writing to certain applicants to reassess their eligibility for housing support.

All applicants must reply and submit all necessary documentation to the Housing Department at City Hall on College Road before August 25th.

If an applicant does not submit a completed return by then, the council says it will close their application for housing support.

For guidance on the assessment, people can contact the likes of Threshold, Galway Simon Community, COPE Galway or the Housing Unit at City Council.