Galway City Council begins contingency measures ahead of Storm Barra

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

Contingency plans are being finalised by Galway City Council’s weather response team in preparation for the arrival of Storm Barra tomorrow.

Met Eireann is warning of severe or damaging gusts of up to 130 Km/ hr with high waves, high tides, heavy rain and storm surges increasing the risk of coastal flooding.

The Inter-Agency Co-ordination group which includes Galway City Council, An Garda Síochána, Galway Fire and Rescue Service, Galway Civil Defence and the HSE – under Galway City Council’s Severe Weather Plan met this morning to discuss plans on how to avoid the worst effects of the storm.

The inter-agency group will also meet later this afternoon when it receives further instructions from the National Emergency Co-ordination Centre.

Arrangements for the deployment and collection of sandbags, potential road closures and car park closures will also be announced.

Chief Executive of Galway City Council Brendan McGrath says a rolling programme of contingency measures including road closures in the city will begin today.