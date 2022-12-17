Galway City Council acquires new building in Mervue that will serve as the new civic headquarters

Galway City Council has signed a contract for the purchase of a LEED-gold-rated building in the Crown Square development in Mervue, which will serve as the new civic headquarters for Galway City Council and its staff.

The completion of the sale will take place over the coming weeks.

As part of the relocation of services in early 2024, Galway City Council will engage in ongoing public information for customers and the public, to ensure a smooth transition to the new civic space.

A Project Team to fit out and move to the new offices is currently being finalised and will be put in place early in 2023.

A working group comprising representation from all service areas within the Council and led by Corporate Services will also be established first thing after the Christmas break to ensure ongoing consultation and dialogue with staff throughout the transition to the new City Council Head Quarters.

The new civic building will create a modern, fit for purpose, energy-efficient headquarters for Galway City Council, with greater public display and service areas, a larger Council Chamber allowing for greater attendance by the public and the media, and on-site meeting facilities for both staff and elected Members.