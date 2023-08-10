Galway City council accused of misleading updates of water quality at Ballyloughane Beach

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is being accused of misleading people in its upates of the water quality at Ballyloughane Beach.

An Taisce has expressed its disappointment at results posted on the council’s Facebook page on August 4th.

An Taisce says the council posted the excellent result it received on August 1st, but did not publish the poor quality rating it received the day before.

Meanwhile only hours after posting the excellent result, the council also posted a Prior warning to swimmers that the beach is susceptible to Short Term Pollution events.

Galway City Council has not yet responded to queries from Galway Bay fm news

Chairperson of An Taisce’s Galway Planning Committee, Peter Burke, says the council is sparking confusion with these posts: