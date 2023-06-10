Galway City Corpus Christi Procession to use the New Salmon Weir Pedestrian Bridge for the First Time

Tomorrow’s Eucharistic Procession in the city will be the first one to use the newly opened Salmon Weir Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge

The traditional Feast of Corpus Christi event will begin with Mass at the Abbey Church at 3pm with participants then walking on the new bridge and over to the Poor Clare Monastery on Nun’s Island for Benediction

Mother Abbess Sr Colette says the incorporation of the new bridge into the procession route adds symbolic significance as bridges are often seen as symbols of connection, unity, and transition.

Organisers are hoping that many Galway residents and visitors will participate in this traditional ritual which has deep roots in Ireland and beyond.