Galway City Community Network to host virtual AGM

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Community Network will tomorrow host it’s AGM and first monthly meeting virtually (14/4)

The GCCN is a network of 150 community, voluntary and environmental groups in Galway City.

It’s role is to support public and societal participation in policy and decision-making processes and structures.

The AGM at 6.30 tomorrow evening will examine the events and impact of 2020; while the plenary meeting will look at 2021 to date, and what the future holds.

Further information can be found at GalwayCityCommunityNetwork.ie.

Anne Irwin of GCCN says groups across the city have led a tremendous response to Covid-19 over the past year – for more, tune in to FYI [email protected]