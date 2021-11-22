Galway City Community Network to host online event on Ireland’s climate action plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Community Network will tomorrow host an online public event on Ireland’s Climate Action Plan, Just Transition and Cop26.

The event aims to explore how climate change and the policies around de-carbonising the Irish economy impact everyone in the aftermath of the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

The event will be led by Dr. Sadhbh O’ Neill, Climate Policy and Politics lecturer at DCU’s School of Law and Government.

It takes place tomorrow at 6.30pm via Zoom.

Further information is available at GalwayCityCommunityNetwork.ie.