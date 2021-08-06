Galway City Community Network calls for city to embrace Sustainable Development Goals

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Community Network is calling for the city to embrace Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs.

The topic was discussed at a recent meeting between GCCN members, City Councillors, City Planners and the Galway City SDG Working Group.

The workshop showed a model that a group from NUI Galway has created to map a baseline of SDG achievements and future targets.

Speaking at the meeting Labour Councillor Niall McNelis said SDGs are about housing, access, quality of life, mental health, education, clean water, inclusiveness, climate action and the community.

GCCN Co-ordinator Ann Irwin says they’re working with stakeholders to realise SDGs in the city.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news.