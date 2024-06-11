Galway Bay FM

11 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway city coffee shop named in top 5 in Europe

Share story:
Galway city coffee shop named in top 5 in Europe

A Galway city coffee shop has been named in the top 5 spots for a ‘cuppa’ in Europe.

Coffeewerk + Press was rated as number five on the list of the 50 best places for coffee.

Big 7 Travel described the cafe on Quay Street as a multi-roaster coffee house which provides the ‘best cup of coffee you’ll ever drink’.

Coffeewerk + Press began selling its first specialty coffee in 2015, and now hosts a mini art gallery and coffee-related merchandise.

Share story:

56 patients on trolleys at UHG today

There are 56 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Galway today. Figures from the INMO show it’s the 2nd highest figure in the country...

University of Galway SU President believes there's always a place for sit-down exams

The University of Galway Students’ Union says he doesn’t believe we should ever be completely scrapping Leaving Certificate Exams. However, he...

Luke Ming Flanagan on course to top poll in Midlands Northwest constituency

Luke ‘Ming Flanagan’ is on course to top the poll in the Midlands Northwest constituency. They are now into Count 5 at the TF Royal in Castlebar. It s...

Galway RNLI rescues three people after boat capsizes off Salthill

The Galway RNLI has rescued three people after a boat capsized in Salthill. The crew launched late last evening after a small boat was reported to be in d...