Galway city coffee shop named in top 5 in Europe

A Galway city coffee shop has been named in the top 5 spots for a ‘cuppa’ in Europe.

Coffeewerk + Press was rated as number five on the list of the 50 best places for coffee.

Big 7 Travel described the cafe on Quay Street as a multi-roaster coffee house which provides the ‘best cup of coffee you’ll ever drink’.

Coffeewerk + Press began selling its first specialty coffee in 2015, and now hosts a mini art gallery and coffee-related merchandise.