Galway City Centre has highest urban incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city centre now has the highest urban incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country.

The City Central LEA had a case rate of 513 per 100 thousand people in the last fortnight — more than double the national average.

However, the latest figure is a significant drop on the more than 1 thousand cases per 100 thousand reported last week.

Buncrana in Co Donegal has the highest incidence rate at 594, with Ballyjamesduff in Co Cavan just behind at 593.

Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart is the highest in Dublin, and Cork North-West has the largest rate in Cork.

Mayor of Galway, Councillor Mike Cubbard, says he’s been nervously watching case rates rise in his area in recent weeks.

