Galway city centre COVID-19 testing centre to close

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The COVID-19 testing centre in Galway City Centre is closing tomorrow

The temporary centre at Forster Street will cease operating following 3 months of service to holidaymakers and the population of the city.

Breda Crehan-Roche, Chief Officer, Community Healthcare West says this facility proved extremely successful for visitors to Galway city during the summer months with 25,000 tests carried out

Free testing will continue to be available at Galway Airport 7 days a week and at the NUI Galway campus Monday to Friday

All requests for COVID-19 tests will be by appointment only via the self-referral online portal while anyone with symptoms should contact their GP