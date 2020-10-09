Galway City Central remains cause for concern with exceptionally high rates of Covid-19 infections

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway City Central has been highlighted as a cause for concern with exceptionally high rates of Covid-19 infections.

Nationally, 508 new cases of the virus were recorded yesterday, with the latest figures showing 901 cases of coronavirus in Galway to date.

Lifford-Stranorlar in Donegal remains the local area with the highest rate of cases in the country.

Galway City Central has recorded 58 new cases of Covid-19 in the last two weeks.

The 14-day incidence rate in the area now stands at 217 per 100 thousand of population.

That’s followed by Galway City East at 112 and Gort-Kinvara at 102.

Lifford-Stranorlar in Donegal has had the highest incidence rate for the past two weeks and has now stabilised at 602.6

It is followed by Granard in county Longford, which has a rate of 384.1.

Other areas which have a rate higher than 300 include the Monaghan electoral area, Kimmage-Rathmines, which has the highest level in Dublin and Carndonagh in Donegal, which two weeks ago had a rate of less than five

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…