Galway City Central remains cause for concern with exceptionally high rates of Covid-19 infections

Galway City Central has been highlighted as a cause for concern with exceptionally high rates of Covid-19 infections.
Nationally, 508 new cases of the virus were recorded yesterday, with the latest figures showing 901 cases of coronavirus in Galway to date.
Lifford-Stranorlar in Donegal remains the local area with the highest rate of cases in the country.
Galway City Central has recorded 58 new cases of Covid-19 in the last two weeks.
The 14-day incidence rate in the area now stands at 217 per 100 thousand of population.
That’s followed by Galway City East at 112 and Gort-Kinvara at 102.
Lifford-Stranorlar in Donegal has had the highest incidence rate for the past two weeks and has now stabilised at 602.6
It is followed by Granard in county Longford, which has a rate of 384.1.
Other areas which have a rate higher than 300 include the Monaghan electoral area, Kimmage-Rathmines, which has the highest level in Dublin and Carndonagh in Donegal, which two weeks ago had a rate of less than five
