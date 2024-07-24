Galway City Central has lowest birth rate in country

CSO figures, released today, show Galway City Central has the lowest birth rate in the country.

Figures measured the number of births registered in local electoral areas in 2021, and compared them to the population.

Galway City Central had a birth rate of 8.3 per 1,000 of population, while the highest was in Leitrim with 61.2 per 1,000 of population.

Galway’s highest birth rate can be found in the Gort/Kinvara electoral area, with 14 per 1,000 population.

Over 3,200 births were registered across Galway city and county throughout 2021.

Nationally 60,575 births were registered in 2021, with Dublin’s North Inner City accounting for the highest number of births at 755. ]