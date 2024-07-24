Galway Bay FM

24 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway City Central has lowest birth rate in country

Share story:
Galway City Central has lowest birth rate in country

CSO figures, released today, show Galway City Central has the lowest birth rate in the country.

Figures measured the number of births registered in local electoral areas in 2021, and compared them to the population.

Galway City Central had a birth rate of 8.3 per 1,000 of population, while the highest was in Leitrim with 61.2 per 1,000 of population.

Galway’s highest birth rate can be found in the Gort/Kinvara electoral area, with 14 per 1,000 population.

Over 3,200 births were registered across Galway city and county throughout 2021.

Nationally 60,575 births were registered in 2021, with Dublin’s North Inner City accounting for the highest number of births at 755. ]

Share story:

Public meeting in Gort over refugee accommodation plans descends into chaos and abuse

A public meeting held in Gort on plans to house refugees at a vacant building in the town descended into chaos and abuse. It’s as work is being carr...

Google searches for All Ireland final tickets hit five-year-high.

As the countdown to Galway versus Armagh on Sunday continues, Google searches for All Ireland final tickets have hit a five-year-high. Demand for tickets ...

Loan supporting purchase and renovation of vacant homes open for applications in Galway

The Local Authority Purchase and Renovation Loan is now open for applications in Galway City and County. It was approved by Government at the beginning of...

50 percent increase in cancellation of day cases at UHG over past year

There’s been a 50 percent increase in the cancellation of day cases at UHG over the past year. That’s according to figures revealed at the HSE...