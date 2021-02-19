Galway City Central has highest rate of Covid-19 nationwide

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Central has the highest rate of Covid-19 in the country.

The 14-day rate for the local electoral area was 951 cases per 100,000 population on Monday.

That’s more than three times higher than the national average of 269.

It’s followed by Ballymun-Finglas at 819, Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart at 606, Galway City East at 579 and Tullamore at 538.

Local Green Party councillor Martina O’Connor believes Galway City Central’s high rate is partly down to the recent cases linked to NUI Galway.

