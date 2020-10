Galway Bay Fm newsroom: Galway City Central is one of three local electoral areas in the country to have a Covid-19 incidence rate of more than 1,000.

A further 866 new cases of the virus were confirmed last night – while six more deaths were reported to the Department of Health.

54 cases were reported in County Galway with high incidence rates in Galway City Central and Connemara South.

Cavan still has the highest estimated incidence rate of any other county in the country.