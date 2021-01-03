Galway City Central, Conamara South and Galway City West show highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in City and County

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Data from Ireland’s Covid data Hub gathered between the 15th and the 28th of December has showed that of the ten electoral areas in the city and county, just 3 had a 14 day incidence rate of less than 100 cases per 100,000 population.

The three electoral areas were Conamara North, Ballinasloe and Loughrea with incidence rates of 75.6, 74.7 and 73.2 per 100,000 people respectively.

Regarding case numbers, during that period of time, Conamara North had 13, Ballinasloe had 21 and Loughrea had 17.

All other electoral areas in the City and County had incidence rates of over 100 per 100,000 with The highest being Galway City Central with 54 cases and a incidence rate of 202.2 followed by Conamara South and Galway City West.

Since that data was collected last Monday, the number of Coivid-19 cases in Galway has increased from 3,178 to 3,558. A jump of 388 positive cases in six days.

The incidence rate in County Galway now stands at 322.4 cases per 100,000 people.