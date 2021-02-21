Galway City Central and East among the worst in the country in latest released statistics on Covid 19

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The local electoral areas of Galway City Central and Galway City East are in the top five of areas affected by Covid 19 according to latest figures released by the HSE and the central statistics Office.

Figures released this week saw the areas ranked first and fourth respectively in the top five areas with the worst incidence rate of Covid 19 per 100,000 population.

The Local Electoral Area of Galway city centre had 254 new cases in the previous fortnight up to last Monday making it the worst-affected region in the country with a rate of 951.2 while Galway City East had a rate of 579.1 ranking it 4th following 154 new cases.

Galway City West fared much better with 53 new cases in the fortnight up to last Monday giving it a rate of 208.9.

In the County, Tuam had the highest incidence rate. 120 new cases in the last two weeks resulted in a rate of 361.5 followed by Connemara South with 313.9 following 67 new cases.

Ballinasloe was third highest electoral area in the county with 68 new cases reported and a rate of 241.9. The lowest areas in the county were Gort/Kinvara with 46 new cases and 195.7, Loughrea with 43 new cases and 185.2, Athenry/Oranmore with 49 new cases and an incidence rate of 149.2 and the lowest area in the County was Connemara north who reported 15 new cases with an incidence rate of 87.3.