Galway City Business Association set to wind-down with member transition to Chamber

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Business Association is in the process of winding-down with its membership set to transition to Galway Chamber.

This decision was approved at the group’s final AGM earlier this month.

Galway City Business Association led many initiatives such as the ‘Shopping and Dining Guide’; the ‘Dine in Galway’ campaign; ‘Light Up Galway’ and the ‘Galway Free Wi-Fi scheme’.

Its mission was focused on increasing footfall in Galway by promoting the city as a relaxing, safe, friendly and vibrant place to visit and do business.

Chair of the Board of Galway City Business Association, Cormac McGuckian says that as the group hands over the reins to Galway Chamber, it looks forward to working together in the future to continue with its mission.

President of Galway Chamber, J.P. Gilmartin says the group is looking forward to working with its new members from Galway City Business Association to strengthen its representation in the city centre.