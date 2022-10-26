Galway City Bin Co Ltd surprised by placement on list of sites posing environmental risk

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s City Bin Co Ltd has expressed its surprise at being placed on the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Priority Site List.

The list comprises facilities with the poorest compliance and environmental performance records so far this year.

Sites are placed on the EPA list if they fail to adhere to their licence conditions and, as a consequence, are posing a risk to the environment.

The Oranmore based waste facility was listed for its emissions to water, and waste management practices.

In reaction, City Bin states its surprised to have been featured on the Quarter 3 2022 list.

It states its city facility is operating as normal and, since August, it ceased any activities that could potentially have led to emissions.

The company adds it’s proud of its “excellent track record with the EPA”, and says its focus now is to get removed from the list and it’s working closely with the EPA to do that.

The City Bin Co started in Galway over 25 years ago, and was sold in August to Thorntons Recycling of Dublin

It employs almost 200 people in Galway and Dublin.