Galway city based sock business wins Google national business award

A Galway sock business is one of this years winners in a Google-led competition for small and medium businesses.

Irish Socksciety is based in Liosbaun and impressed judges of the ‘You’re the Business’ competition with their sustainably made designs based on Irish sayings.

The company entered as part of a free digital training scheme offered by Google to businesses across the country.

Their prize includes one to one mentoring with their experts, an ads credit package, and a award they’ll receive at a special ceremony later this year.

Our reporter Caoimhe Killeen spoke to Irish Sockiety co-founder Joanna Ciezka about the business and their achievement: