Galway city based medical start-up wins prestigious national trade competition

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUA Surgical, a medical start-up from Galway has been named the Overall Winner of the national InterTradeIreland Seedcorn Competition

The NUI Galway based company has taken a cash prize of €100,000 at today’s online awards ceremony for the Investor Readiness contest

NUA Surgical is dedicated to innovation in women’s health and their developments include SteriCISION, a novel C-Section retractor that ensures a safer surgery.

CEO Barry McCann says this win is another stepping stone in bringing the device to market, where we can really make a difference in women’s health.