Galway City and County to receive just over €4.5 million under the Housing Adaption Grant funding

Galway City and County are set to receive a combined total of just over €4.5 million under the Housing Adaption Grant funding.

The funding will help to facilitate independent living for older and disabled people in Galway and across the country.

The 2023 funding allocation is expected to result in some 12,300 grants for older and disabled people nationwide to facilitate them living independently in their own homes.

Galway City looks set to receive almost €1.2 million in funding under the grant.

Meanwhile, Galway County will receive just over €3.3 million.

Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist disabled people in carrying out work to make a house more suitable for their needs.

Additionally, grants of up to €8,000 are available to assist older people to have necessary repairs and improvements carried out on their homes.

Meanwhile, grants of up to €6,000 are available for mobility aids.

Nationwide €83 million has been promised which is a 2.3% increase on the initial 2022 funding allocation.