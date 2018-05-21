15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway city and county retain international environmental awards

By GBFM News
May 21, 2018

Time posted: 12:26 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city and county have retained their Blue Flag and Green Coast Awards for 2018.

An Taisce announced the international award recipients at a ceremony in Wicklow in the past few minutes(noon), which were presented by Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy.

The Blue Flag programme aims to raise environmental awareness and promote sound environmental management of beaches, marinas, and inland bathing waters around the world.

Galway county has retained its Blue Flag at An Trá Mhóir in Inverin, Cill Mhuirbhigh on the Aran Islands, Loughrea Lake, Trá and Dóilin in An Cheathrú Rua, Traught in Kinvara and Portumna.

In the city, Silverstrand and Salthill have both retained Blue Flag status.

The Green Coast Awards recognise beaches for their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty.

The county retained all of its 6 Green Coast Awards for 2018.

These are Aillebrack, Dumhach, East End Inishbofin, Renvyle, Trá Inis Oírr, Trá gCaorach Inis Oírr.

The city also retained its two Green Coast Awards for 2018 – Salthill and Silverstrand.

