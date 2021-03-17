Galway City and County gears up for virtual St Patrick’s Day celebrations

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – With current restrictions in place, the city and county hs turned to virtual events to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

A Galway Sessions event is being broadcast virtually today with Mayor of Galway City Mike Cubbard sending st Patrick’s day messages to Galway’s Sister Cities St Louis, Missouri, Lorient in France, Seattle, Washington, Bradford in England, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Aalborg in Denmark and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Galway also has formal ‘Friendship Agreements’ with Qingdao, China; Auckland, New Zealand; Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada; Stirling, Scotland and Menlo Park, California.

The fountain in Galway City will also turn green to mark our national day and tonight, a special free concert will take place live on Facebook from Munroes.

Towns and villages are also planning virtual parades this year with Oranmore community hosting one that has already begun with the release of their first video of many at 8am this morning.

Full details are on the Oranmore Community Facebook Page.

If your town or area is hosting a virtual parade or event today, then let us know by emailing [email protected] and we will mention it throughout the afternoon or why not share your photos or videos with Galway Bay fm on our whatsapp number 087 0958 968, and on Thursday and Friday we will be posting all of your great photos and videos on our social media platforms.

MEANWHILE

Two Galway orchestras have united for the RTÉ St Patrick’s Day TV Broadcast.

Symphonic Waves and Galway Traditional Orchestra have collaborated for a special performance which will be broadcast on St Patrick’s Night, on RTÉ One television, as part of the festival celebrations.

The orchestras’ performance is one of a select few, chosen by the national St. Patrick’s Festival, to be included in a celebratory broadcast for the prime time tv slot.

The two groups will perform an original composition entitled “The Magic Carpet” by Eric Cunningham, co-arranged for orchestra by Ita Geraghty and Cian Boylan.

The orchestras were also joined by Galway dancer, Daniela Goluba, from the Genevieve Ryan Dance Academy.

The RTE broadcast, which will also be streamed on YouTube and Facebook, will begin at 6.30pm, while the Galway orchestras are set to feature at 8pm.