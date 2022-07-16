Galway County Council issues High Weather Warning and encourages all water users to stay safe during warm weather spell

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – With temperatures expected to hit the high 20’s and low 30’s this weekend and early next week, Galway County Council has issued a high weather warning and have appealed to everyone who plan to use the water over the next few days to stay safe.

A lifeguard service will be provided daily at the following beaches in County Galway between 11.00 am – 7pm

” An Cheathrú Rua

” An Cnoc, Indreabhán

” Céibh An Spidéil

” Loch Bhaile, Loughrea Lake

” Portumna

” Inis Mór (12.00pm – 4.00pm)

” Inis Oírr (10.00am – 4.00pm)

” Trácht, Kinvara

” Roundstone

A lifeguard service is also provided at the following beaches in Galway City from 11.00am – 7.00pm

” Blackrock

” Ladies Beach

” Silverstrand

” Palmers Beach

” Grattan Road

” Ballyloughane

Users of the water are asked to follow all instructions from lifeguards and to follow Water Safety Ireland advice:

Swim within your depth and stay within your depth Swim between the red and yellow flags at a Lifeguarded waterway, listed at www.watersafety.ie/lifeguards. Otherwise swim in areas that are known locally as safe and where there are ring buoys present for rescues. Avoid swimming in unfamiliar areas that are potentially unsafe. Ask for local knowledge to determine local hazards and safest areas to swim. Pay attention to any safety signage. Make sure that the water’s edge is shallow shelving so that you can safely enter and exit. The air temperature is warm but open water is cooler than air – avoid extended stays in the water as your muscles will cool, making swimming more difficult. Never use inflatable toys in open water as a gentle breeze can quickly bring a person away from shore Always supervise children closely and never leave them alone near water. Alcohol is a factor in one third of drownings. Do not mix it with water activities. To escape a rip current, swim parallel to the shore and then swim back ashore. See www.watersafety.ie/rip-currents/ If you see somebody in trouble in the water: SHOUT – REACH – THROW

a. SHOUT to calm, encourage and orientate them

b. REACH with anything that prevents you from entering the water (clothing/stick);

c. THROW a ring buoy or any floating object to them.