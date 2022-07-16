Galway County Council issues High Weather Warning and encourages all water users to stay safe during warm weather spell

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – With temperatures expected to hit the high 20’s and low 30’s this weekend and early next week, Galway County Council has issued a high weather warning and have appealed to everyone who plan to use the water over the next few days to stay safe.
A lifeguard service will be provided daily at the following beaches in County Galway between 11.00 am – 7pm
” An Cheathrú Rua
” An Cnoc, Indreabhán
” Céibh An Spidéil
” Loch Bhaile, Loughrea Lake
” Portumna
” Inis Mór (12.00pm – 4.00pm)
” Inis Oírr (10.00am – 4.00pm)
” Trácht, Kinvara
” Roundstone
A lifeguard service is also provided at the following beaches in Galway City from 11.00am – 7.00pm
” Blackrock
” Ladies Beach
” Silverstrand
” Palmers Beach
” Grattan Road
” Ballyloughane
Users of the water are asked to follow all instructions from lifeguards and to follow Water Safety Ireland advice:
- Swim within your depth and stay within your depth
- Swim between the red and yellow flags at a Lifeguarded waterway, listed at www.watersafety.ie/lifeguards. Otherwise swim in areas that are known locally as safe and where there are ring buoys present for rescues.
- Avoid swimming in unfamiliar areas that are potentially unsafe. Ask for local knowledge to determine local hazards and safest areas to swim. Pay attention to any safety signage.
- Make sure that the water’s edge is shallow shelving so that you can safely enter and exit.
- The air temperature is warm but open water is cooler than air – avoid extended stays in the water as your muscles will cool, making swimming more difficult.
- Never use inflatable toys in open water as a gentle breeze can quickly bring a person away from shore
- Always supervise children closely and never leave them alone near water.
- Alcohol is a factor in one third of drownings. Do not mix it with water activities.
- To escape a rip current, swim parallel to the shore and then swim back ashore. See www.watersafety.ie/rip-currents/
- If you see somebody in trouble in the water: SHOUT – REACH – THROW
a. SHOUT to calm, encourage and orientate them
b. REACH with anything that prevents you from entering the water (clothing/stick);
c. THROW a ring buoy or any floating object to them.
- When boating, always wear a correctly fitting lifejacket and have to hand a VHF radio and a fully charged mobile phone in waterproof pouch