A bulky goods recycling event is coming to Galway tomorrow.

The initiative by Galway City and County Council in association with Barna Recycling will take place at the Ballinasloe, Clifden and Tuam Civic Amenity Sites from tomorrow until the 14th of August.

Bulky items such as sofas, wardrobes and mattresses can be recycled at the event costing just €5 during this period.

To pre-book and avail of the €5 gate fee visit the Barna Recycling booking page.