5 April 2024
Galway city and county council crews on standby ahead of Storm Kathleen tomorrow
Galway city and county councils are preparing for the arrival of Storm Kathleen tomorrow
Galway will be under a Status Orange wind warning from 9am to 6pm
The City Council has taken precautionary action
Silverstrand Road is closed off to the public and Ballyloughane Beach Road is for local access
Toft and Silverstrand road car parks are now closed while Salthill car park is being monitored for closure
Council crews will monitor for a possible Road Closure from the mini-roundabout at Salthill Upper/Threadneedle Road along Seapoint Promenade as far as Galway Business School during the Severe Weather Event.
Sandbags will be available from this evening at the Tourist Kiosk Salthill, Claddagh Hall, Fire Station Fr Burke Road, Spanish Arch and the Docks
Galway County Council continue to monitor the situation and crews are on standby.
The Out of Hours Emergency Service is available at 091 509069
Possible impacts include difficult travel conditions, fallen trees, some power outages, coastal flooding and wave overtopping.
In Cork, Waterford and Kerry the Orange alert will run from 7am until 2pm.
There will also be a national status yellow wind alert from 5am until 8pm.