Galway City and Clifden to benefit from tourism initiative

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Parts of Galway City and Clifden are set to benefit from Failte Ireland’s Destination Towns initiative, which includes substantial funding.

Up to 500 thousand euro will be allocated to the Galway city and Clifden projects through the National Tourism Development Authority scheme.

The plan for the city includes developing a connection between the Spanish Arch and the canal walkway to help promote and celebrate Galway’s waterways story.

Meanwhile, the Clifden Re-CONNECT proposal aims to improve access from the Connemara Greenway with updated signage and re-imagined public spaces.

The purpose of the project is to increase visitor dwell time in Clifden and to encourage visitors to explore more of the town and surrounding areas.

Connemara area Councillor Eileen Mannion says the initiative will give a boost to businesses in Clifden who have always worked well together.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..