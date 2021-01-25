Galway city and Ballybane deemed ‘moderated littered’ in IBAL litter league

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city and Ballybane have been deemed ‘moderately littered’ in the final litter survey of 2020 by business group Irish Business Against Litter.

Galway is ranked in 19th position in the litter league, while Ballybane was ranked in 26th place.

Kilkenny retained top spot, ahead of Killarney and Ennis.

According to the report, litter levels continue to rise nationwide, with fewer than half of the towns surveyed deemed clean.

The An Taisce report sees Galway city rise in its previous rankings with just under half of the sites surveyed getting the top litter grade.

Top ranking sites included Heather Grove, IDA Mervue Industrial Estate, Liam Mellows GAA Club, Lough Atalia Road Children’s Playground and Bon Secours Hospital.

Two of the seriously littered sites were Market Street Car Park and Galwegians Rugby Club with evidence of ‘long-lie’ litter.

Some improvements were noted at Ballybane including the grounds of St. Brigid’s Church.

IBAL spokesperson, Conor Horgan says standards of cleanliness are slipping generally in towns and cities…..