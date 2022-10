GBFM Newsroom – Galway City Alcohol Services has been officially launched by Minister Frank Feighan.

GCAS offers a primary care treatment service for over 18’s with alcohol related problems, and provides support for family members.

Galway city GPs can refer clients to the service on Merchants Road through the Healthlink platform.

Brendan Murphy, Acting Coordinator with the HSE Drugs Service, explains how the service can help people.