Galway City Alcohol Forum launches second alcohol strategy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Alcohol Fourm has launched its second alcohol strategy.

It aims to prevent and reduce alcohol related harm and has four main goals.

These include strengthening community engagement, the implementation of effective alcohol policies, reducing exposure to children and promoting treatment services.

In 2013, Galway was the first city in Ireland to develop an alcohol strategy with a multi-agency approach.

The second strategy was launched by Mayor Mike Cubbard at the Menlo Park Hotel today.

Tune into FYI Galway from 5 for more….