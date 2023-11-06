Galway Christmas Market opens this Friday for extended run

Share story:

Galway Christmas Market is back this Friday for an extended run until January 7th.

The 2023 market will bring festive cheer right into the New Year – with stalls, the beer garden and the big wheel all returning this year.

It’ll run as normal until December 22nd – then it’ll close until Stephen’s Day, before reopening as a slightly scaled back version.

Eyre Square North is now closed to traffic and will remain that way until January 9th.