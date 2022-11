Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s Christmas Market is back next Friday November 11th for six weeks.

Now in its 12th year, the market will run until Thursday the 22nd of December.

The annual festival market features food and gift stalls, amusements, a ferris wheel and a beer tent.

It will be open on Monday to Wednesday from 12pm – 8pm, Thursday to Saturday from 10am to 10pm and on Sundays from 10am to 8pm.